Citizens of Kyrgyzstan allowed to work as drivers in Russia with their licenses

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were allowed to work as drivers in Russia with their driving licenses. The Russian State Duma approved the amendments to the law, Russian media reported.

The new requirements for the replacement of driving licenses «do not apply to citizens of Kyrgyzstan , as well as citizens of states legislation of which fixes the use of the Russian language as official, carrying out entrepreneurial and labor activities in the territory of the Russian Federation directly related to the operation of vehicles." That is, the norms do not apply to citizens of Belarus .

Recall, the requirement to prohibit operation of vehicles on the basis of foreign national or international driving licenses in entrepreneurial and labor activities, directly related to operation of vehicles, entered into force on June 1, 2017.