Relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan do not depend on position of leaders

«The Kyrgyz-Turkish relations don’t depend on the position of the leaders, but on the warm relations of the peoples of the two countries," Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Metin Kılıç said responding to a question of 24.kg news agency about the cooling of relations after Kyrgyzstan's refusal to close private schools Sebat.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral cooperation in all spheres hasn’t changed. «In Kyrgyzstan, there are 300 companies with Turkish capital, in Turkey, 100 companies belong to Kyrgyz citizens.  13,000 Kyrgyzstanis live and work in Turkey, there are 10,000 of our compatriots in your country," Metin Kılıç said.

Recall, in 2016, attempted military coup in Turkey was suppressed. 250 people were killed and 2,500 people were injured. Fethullah Gülen was accused of the organization of the riots. Kyrgyzstan refused Turkey's request to close private schools Sebat. According to the Turkish side, the schools belong to the supporters of Fethullah Gülen and promote his ideas.
