Another self-nominee intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan , the Central Election Commission reported.

Nusret Musa-Ogly Mamedov applied to the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic as self-nominee for the presidency.

He is the head of the Fund for supporting the policy of the Turkic-speaking states. There is one unpleasant story associated with his name. As the media reported, the citizen of Azerbaijan Roya Osmanova appealed for help to various organizations. According to her, she met Nusret Mamedov in the social network, who introduced himself as president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Kyrgyzstan . The stranger invited the victim to drop out of school in Krasnodar and come to Kyrgyzstan to enter the prestigious local university at the expense of the foundation. The naive girl arrived in Bishkek, where she was «humiliated, deceived, harassed by Mamedov.»

Mamedov himself called the accusations slanderous.