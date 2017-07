Kyrgyzstan requests $ 3 million from the Green Climate Fund for drawing up the National Policy on Adaptation to Climate Change. UNDP informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of the Environmental Strategy and Policy Department of the State Agency for Environment and Forestry, the development of the National Adaptation Program will help Kyrgyzstan to implement measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The document includes steps to develop and approve a national mandate, strategy and mechanisms for adaptation to climate change. The project will be implemented by UNDP within four years; its total budget is $ 3 million.