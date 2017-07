After almost a month of growth in the US currency, it began to fall this week. For a week, the dollar lost in price 40 tyiyn.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.3–69.4, and sell - for 69.5–69.65 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69,5814 soms.

Note, the Russian ruble has also grown slightly since the beginning of the month. Now it is bought for 1,145–1,155 soms, and sold - for 1,165–1,17. Nominal rate is 1,1562 soms (growth for the day — 0.73 percent).