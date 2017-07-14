Most often Kyrgyzstanis die from cardiovascular diseases

Despite the ongoing work, the country still has a high mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases (CVD). In the structure of the causes of mortality, they account for more than 50 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health, a high-altitude scientific research medical and physiological station of the Kyrgyz-Indian mountain biomedical scientific center was launched on Suek-Ashuu pass (Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region, height is more than 4,100 m above sea level). Scientific mountain-physiological studies with the participation of Kyrgyz and Indian scientists and military personnel of the two countries have been launched.

At present, the effect of staying in the highlands on the human body’s ability and structure of sleep is examined.