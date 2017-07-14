2,300 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan for elections

The Central Election Commission plans to open 2,300 polling stations in
She clarified that the proposal to create additional 27 polling stations in Bishkek is under consideration.
Nurzhan Shayldabekova added that, at the moment, applications from candidates wishing to take part in the presidential elections are accepted.
Up to date, 23 applications have been received from citizens, 20 of them are self-nominated candidates, three candidates were nominated from political parties. At present, their documents are being considered. At the same time, until August 1, 2017, the schemes and boundaries of the polling stations must be approved.Head of CEC
Nurzhan Shayldabekova noted that by August 15, 2017, it is planned to complete work on clarifying voter lists, with which every citizen can get acquainted at his polling station, the list of voters will be available for review and specification within 60 days.
«Work is underway to compile lists of citizens with disabilities for whom the necessary conditions for voting will be created. The issue of maximum coverage of citizens of the
The presidential election will be held on October 15. Applications will be accepted until August 15.