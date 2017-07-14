2,300 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan for elections

The Central Election Commission plans to open 2,300 polling stations in Kyrgyzstan and 36 polling stations abroad. The CEC Head Nurzhan Shayldabekova said during the first meeting of the Republican Staff on assistance to election commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues in the preparation and holding of presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic .

She clarified that the proposal to create additional 27 polling stations in Bishkek is under consideration.

Nurzhan Shayldabekova added that, at the moment, applications from candidates wishing to take part in the presidential elections are accepted.

Up to date, 23 applications have been received from citizens, 20 of them are self-nominated candidates, three candidates were nominated from political parties. At present, their documents are being considered. At the same time, until August 1, 2017, the schemes and boundaries of the polling stations must be approved. Head of CEC

Nurzhan Shayldabekova noted that by August 15, 2017, it is planned to complete work on clarifying voter lists, with which every citizen can get acquainted at his polling station, the list of voters will be available for review and specification within 60 days.

«Work is underway to compile lists of citizens with disabilities for whom the necessary conditions for voting will be created. The issue of maximum coverage of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic living and working outside the country is being worked out. We must create conditions for the active participation of labor migrants in the upcoming elections," the Head of CEC stressed.

The presidential election will be held on October 15. Applications will be accepted until August 15.