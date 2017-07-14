11:33
List of participating in elections voters includes 2,893,453 people

As of today, the list of participating in elections voters includes 2,893,453 people. This was stated by the Head of the State Registration Service Dastan Dogoyev during the first meeting of the Republican Staff on assistance to the election commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues in the preparation and holding the presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic.

He noted that headquarters have been set up at the level of each district, which clarify addresses and voter lists.

«In addition, together with the Central Election Commission, 1,072 unnamed streets and streets with the same names were detected. At present, the list of citizens according to biometric data is 2,954,547 citizens. 26,033 citizens were withdrawn from the list in connection with death and 2,964 — in connection with the acquisition of citizenship of another country," Dastan Dogoyev said.

The presidential election will be held on October 15. Acceptance of applications will last until August 15.
