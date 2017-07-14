471.4 million soms allocated for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

471.4 million soms were allocated for the elections taking into account two rounds. Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev said this during the first meeting of the Republican Staff for assistance to electoral commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues in the preparation and holding of presidential elections in
He specified that8.2 million soms were additionally allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the
Regarding the ensuring public order and security of citizens, it was noted that police officers will work at each polling station, and more than 9,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
The presidential election will be held on October 15. Reception of applications will last until August 15.