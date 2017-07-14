09:03
English

9,500 operators to identify citizens at upcoming elections

During the upcoming presidential election, 9,500 operators on identification will work, 500 support and training specialists are involved, the chairman of the State Registration Service Dastan Dogoyev said yesterday during the first meeting of the Republican Staff to assist election commissions in resolving organizational and technical issues in the preparation and holding of presidential elections.

«We also worked on a number of new functions on the electoral lists. First, if a citizen wants to clarify himself in the list, he can send an SMS-message with a PIN to number 119 free of charge, the system will automatically send the address of the polling station and the number. Also, works the system www.shailoo.srs.kg, where citizens can clarify themselves in the list, and the call center «119», the chairman of the State Registration Service said.

The presidential election will be held on October 15. Reception of applications will last until August 15.
