Alcohol excise duty may grow by 10 soms in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy proposes to raise the excise tax on all alcohol in Kyrgyzstan by 10 soms. The ministry submitted the draft government resolution for discussion.

The background statement to the document says that excise tax rates for wine stock, wine, cognac and sparkling wine remained unchanged since March 2013, beer — since June 2014, and low-alcohol products — since February 2014.

It is proposed to increase excise tax rates for vodka, alcoholic beverages and fortified beverages from 60 to 70 soms per liter.

«In 2017, the state budget revenue plan for the excise tax on alcohol amounted to 834, 866,000 soms. The expected estimated additional income from the increase in excise tax rates on alcohol products, calculated on the basis of production volumes and imports of alcohol products in 2016, will be about 200 million soms," the Ministry of Economy commented.
