Aisuluu Tynybekova is among the top 3 best world wrestlers. The United World Wrestling reported.

According to tradition, the ranking consists of eight weight categories, each of which includes 20 best athletes. The only Kyrgyzstani in it is Aysuluu Tynybekova, who recently won silver at a prestigious tournament in Poland . In the weight category of 58 kilograms , she takes the third place after the Olympic champion and the winner of the African championship.