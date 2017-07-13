12:39
+27
USD 69.58
EUR 79.72
RUB 1.15
English

Religious Affairs Commission recommends mosques to turn down volume of adhan

The State Commission for Religious Affairs recommended the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to turn down the volume of adhan at night. Official letter of the State Commission to the residents of the capital in response to their complaint says.

The document says that explanatory work has been carried out on this issue with the imams of the mosque.

Recall, on April 1, a mosque named after M. Kashgari, located at the intersection of Osmonkul and Frunze Streets, was opened in Bishkek. Residents of the Sverdlovsk district of the capital, who live nearby, began to complain of a loud adhan.

«Adhan hinders the healthy sleeping of all residents of the nearby district," the letter addressed to the mayor’s office, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims, the State Commission for Religious Affairs, the Presidential Administration says.

Earlier, the issue of lowering the volume of adhan was discussed by the officials. A year ago, Gossanepidnadzor issued sanitary orders to all heads of city mosques prohibiting use of loudspeakers at night. However, the mosques ignored this ban.

The Chief Doctor of Gossanepidnadzor Artur Buyuklyanov later admitted that there is no legislative basis for regulating the loudness of adhan in the State Sanitary Epidemiological Service.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Kyrgyz journalist prosecuted for inciting inter-religious strife
Serious ‘Islamic parties’ will most likely not appear in Kyrgyzstan
State has right to interfere in religion to ensure national security
Almazbek Atambayev meets with Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill concerned about irresponsibility for words spoken
Four madrasahs closed in Kyrgyzstan as illegal
Religiosity of Kyrgyz migrants increases after employment in Turkey, UAE
Almazbek Atambayev informed about situation in religious sphere of Kyrgyzstan
Head of the ethnic, religious policy of Presidential Administration appointed
55 out of 180 religious organizations of Issyk-Kul region not registered
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016