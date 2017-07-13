Religious Affairs Commission recommends mosques to turn down volume of adhan

The State Commission for Religious Affairs recommended the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to turn down the volume of adhan at night. Official letter of the State Commission to the residents of the capital in response to their complaint says.

The document says that explanatory work has been carried out on this issue with the imams of the mosque.

Recall, on April 1, a mosque named after M. Kashgari, located at the intersection of Osmonkul and Frunze Streets, was opened in Bishkek. Residents of the Sverdlovsk district of the capital, who live nearby, began to complain of a loud adhan.

«Adhan hinders the healthy sleeping of all residents of the nearby district," the letter addressed to the mayor’s office, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims, the State Commission for Religious Affairs, the Presidential Administration says.

Earlier, the issue of lowering the volume of adhan was discussed by the officials. A year ago, Gossanepidnadzor issued sanitary orders to all heads of city mosques prohibiting use of loudspeakers at night. However, the mosques ignored this ban.

The Chief Doctor of Gossanepidnadzor Artur Buyuklyanov later admitted that there is no legislative basis for regulating the loudness of adhan in the State Sanitary Epidemiological Service.