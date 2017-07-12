49 corruption risks detected in activity of Ministry of Emergency Situations

11 corruption zones and 49 risks of corruption were detected in the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Secretariat of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the working group of the Security Council for monitoring over the implementation of the state strategy of anti-corruption policy during its meeting considered the results of the preliminary analysis of the activity of the state body.

As for the system of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, corruption risks are met in prevention, liquidation of emergencies, procurement and use of property along with financial irregularities. In addition, experts noted the irrational and ineffective activity of the subordinated structures, which also creates risks of corruption.

The members of the working group decided to further study the corruption zones in the department, their causes and develop anti-corruption measures to eliminate them.