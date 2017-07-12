Prime Minister: Darya Maslova's victory is unique in history of Kyrgyz sport

«The victory of Darya Maslova is unique in the history of Kyrgyz sport during the years of independence," the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the two-time champion of Asia 2017 Darya Maslova. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported with reference to the Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic .

The meeting was also attended by a bronze medal winner of the Asian Championship Adilet Kyshtakbekov and coaches of the athletes. The Prime Minister congratulated the athletes on the successful performance, handed them and coaches cash prizes and engraved watches.

«I sincerely supported our sportsmen and took the victory with pride. You have become worthy representatives of Kyrgyzstan on the international sports arena," said Sooronbay Jeenbekov. «The government will continue to make every effort to develop the sport, so that the athletes have all the necessary conditions for training.»

The Prime Minister instructed the government’s office and the agency to hand athletes and their coaches government and state awards.

«Our athletes showed good results. But we do not stop, we still have much to grow. Adilet Kyshtakbekov has good prospects — the second Satymkul Dzhumanazarov is growing up," said coach Viktor Borisov. «I thank the government for their support. We, coaches and athletes, see the attention that we are given. Sport is not forgotten.»