Agreement on construction of small Leilek HPP signed

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use signed an agreement on the construction of a small HPP Leilek with Kyrgyz Kaganat LLC.

In order to develop priority sectors of the economy, attract investment and increase the country’s hydropower potential, a tender on building small hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan was held. Six companies took part in the tender.

Kyrgyz Kaganat should begin construction no later than two months from the date of approval of project documentation with state authorities and allocation of land plots. The plant should be put into operation in three years.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Kyrgyz Kaganat LLC specializes in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings. It is headed by Apsatar uulu Aijigit.