Atambayev: I really do not know who will become new president

«I really do not know who will become the new president of Kyrgyzstan ," Almazbek Atambayev, head of the state, said today at the state awards ceremony.

He again reminded about the last referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic . «The latest changes will come into force in December 2017. I do not know who will be president, but it will be difficult for him to turn away the country from the set path," the head of state said.

«The main thing is never to divide our multinational people by regions and nations. Our strength has always been in cohesion. «Karakyrgyz» is not translated as «black kyrgyz», but there is a second meaning: powerful, large. And those who divide our homeland by region are enemies. You should never divide the people. It will not lead to anything good, «Almazbek Atambayev said apparently addressing the presidential candidates.