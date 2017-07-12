13:47
+28
USD 69.61
EUR 79.32
RUB 1.15
English

Atambayev: I really do not know who will become new president

«I really do not know who will become the new president of Kyrgyzstan," Almazbek Atambayev, head of the state, said today at the state awards ceremony.

He again reminded about the last referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic. «The latest changes will come into force in December 2017. I do not know who will be president, but it will be difficult for him to turn away the country from the set path," the head of state said.

«The main thing is never to divide our multinational people by regions and nations. Our strength has always been in cohesion. «Karakyrgyz» is not translated as «black kyrgyz», but there is a second meaning: powerful, large. And those who divide our homeland by region are enemies. You should never divide the people. It will not lead to anything good, «Almazbek Atambayev said apparently addressing the presidential candidates.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Another candidate for presidency appears
CEC refuses to accept documents of Kuttubek Beshbakov
CEC registers 137 representatives of Babanov
Accused of incitement of ethnic hatred also intends to run for president's post
Two more intend to run for presidency – ex-deputy and accused of fraud
Young SDPK cadres propose to hold primaries
CEC registers authorized representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Director General of OTRK tells about threats from presidential candidates
62-year-old pensioner Anvar Sartayev also wants to become president
CEC receives application from eighteenth presidential candidate
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016