Convicted of terrorist attack at Chinese Embassy appeal against sentence

The convicts in the case on the terrorist attack at the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan appealed the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court in the Bishkek City Court. This was reported in the second instance court.

According to it, the date of the hearing hasn’t been appointed yet. The appeal was filed by the lawyers of all convicts.

The court found defendants Hasamidin Ismailov, Khikmatillo Abdulazhanov and Kunazim Mansirova guilty of committing a terrorist attack on the territory of the diplomatic mission.

Hasamidin Ismailov was sentenced to 18 years in prison with confiscation of property and serving his sentence in a colony with a reinforced regime.

Khikmatillo Abdulazhanov was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and serving his sentence in a colony with a reinforced regime.

Kunazim Mansirova was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with confiscation of property and serving the sentence in a penal colony for convicted women.