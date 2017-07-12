10:54
+28
USD 69.61
EUR 79.32
RUB 1.15
English

Convicted of terrorist attack at Chinese Embassy appeal against sentence

The convicts in the case on the terrorist attack at the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan appealed the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court in the Bishkek City Court. This was reported in the second instance court.

According to it, the date of the hearing hasn’t been appointed yet. The appeal was filed by the lawyers of all convicts.

The court found defendants Hasamidin Ismailov, Khikmatillo Abdulazhanov and Kunazim Mansirova guilty of committing a terrorist attack on the territory of the diplomatic mission.

Hasamidin Ismailov was sentenced to 18 years in prison with confiscation of property and serving his sentence in a colony with a reinforced regime.

Khikmatillo Abdulazhanov was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and serving his sentence in a colony with a reinforced regime.

Kunazim Mansirova was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with confiscation of property and serving  the sentence in a penal colony for convicted women.

Recall, an explosion occured on August 30, 2016 in the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek. The suicide bomber rammed the automatic gate of the diplomatic mission by the car. There was an explosion, two embassy gardeners suffered.
link:
views: 110
Print
Related
German runner visits Kyrgyzstan
Chinese businessmen to build agro-industrial park in Chui region
One more victim of Ananyevo explosion dies
All victims of Ananyevo explosion get financial assistance
Two victims of Ananyevo explosion remain in critical condition
Government provides financial assistance to families of victims of explosion
One of victims of Ananyevo explosion dies in hospital
Possible cause of Ananyevo blast – violation of safety rules
Victims of Ananyevo blast to get material assistance
China takes over SCO chairmanship
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016