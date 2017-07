368 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from diabetes mellitus. The Ministry of Health presented such data on the results of the first half of the year.

There are 1,930 adults and teenagers with type 1 diabetes, 54,473 people — with diabetes mellitus type 2.

For only one year, the number of patients with diabetes increased by 5,419 people. 16,500 patients need insulin therapy.

The Ministry of Health centrally purchases antidiabetic drugs, a tender for 141 million soms was conducted for 2016–2017. The demand and specification documents for the purchase of hypoglycemic preparations for 2018 have been prepared.