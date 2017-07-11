First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan

Business forum Kyrgyzstan-US is held today in Bishkek with participation of representatives of large American companies. The Ministry of Economy reported.

For 3 months of 2017, the volume of foreign direct investment from the US amounted to almost $ 13 million, which is almost ten times more than in 2016.

Within the forum, information will be provided on the conditions and opportunities for cooperation with US companies. A B2B meeting with Kyrgyz partners is planned. The purpose of the visit of the first large delegation of US businessmen to Bishkek is to study the trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kyrgyzstan .

Therewith, finances (67.3 percent), transport, communications (23.6 percent) and activity of hotels and restaurants (5.9 percent) were the most priority sectors of economic activity for investing from the USA over the last three years.

The American delegation includes representatives of the companies AGCO, Baker & McKenzie and General Electric, the founders — members of the US-Kyrgyz Business Council (USKGZBC), as well as representatives of companies such as AES, Mobilized Construction, American Councils for International Education, Coca-Cola.

The Kyrgyz authorities have already expressed their wishes in the sphere of cooperation with the United States . Thus, the head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, Duishenbek Zilaliev, suggested American companies to study the possibility of investing in CASA-1000 project.

«Unfortunately, we cooperated with individual projects in the energy sector. I hope that following the results of the forum, US companies will be interested in such a project as CASA- 1000. In the spring of 2017, General Electric won a tender for the reconstruction of At-Bashy HPP. Our cooperation with the company is reaching a new level and we are planning to sign an agreement on cooperation within the framework of the forum and will think about other projects," Duishenbek Zilaliev stressed.