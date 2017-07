At least 67 people have drowned since the beginning of the year in Kyrgyzstan : 44 men, five women and 18 children. Deputy Head of the Crisis Situations Management Center under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Mambetov told today at a press conference.

According to him, the most dangerous are the reservoirs in Chui region: 18 people have drowned here for 6 months, in Jalal-Abad — 11 and Osh region — 10.

«60 percent of the reservoirs of Chui region are not intended for swimming. One can swim only in two of them, located closer to Bishkek. This is Komsomolskoye Lake and GES 5. The rest are intended for irrigation," he said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, about 105 people drown in the republic for a year.