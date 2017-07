45-year-old German runner Kai Marcus visited Kyrgyzstan as part of his race from Hamburg to Shanghai in support of China-Germany relations. Video about the visit to our country Marcus posted on his Facebook page.

» Kyrgyzstan is a diamond in my way," he signed the video.

Note, his ultramarathon Kai Marcus began in Hamburg on March 12, and plans to complete it in Shanghai on November 3. Most of the ultramarathon, he ran along the Great Silk Road. Marcus was already in Germany , Poland , Belarus , Russia and Kazakhstan . He tells about his journey on his website.

Marcus prepared for such a difficult race for almost nine months.