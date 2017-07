13 people were injured, one died in a traffic accident on the 101st kilometer of Balykchi — Karakol road. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a minivan and a Mercedes-Benz car collided. There were 12 people in the minivan, two — in the passenger car. A woman born in 1958 died. The injured were taken to the intensive care unit of the regional hospital.