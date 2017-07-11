09:57
About 600 doctors resign from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan in 2017

At least 612 doctors and 1,622 specialists with secondary medical education came to the healthcare organizations in 2017. At the same time, 590 doctors and 1,700 nurses have left the healthcare. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, 16 doctors and 34 specialists with secondary medical education left the republic. The greatest outflow of specialists was registered in Osh city (5) and Chui region (4).

In the first half of the year, 13,400 doctors provided medical assistance to the population of the republic.

There is an imbalance in the provision with medical personnel, the figure ranges from 28.6 per 10,000 people in Osh to 12.7 in Talas region. And in some regions of the republic this figure is less than 9 (Suzak, Chatkal, Jeti-Oguz, Naryn, Alay, Talas districts).
