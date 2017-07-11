EEU, Iran continue negotiations on free trade zone

The Eurasian Economic Union and Iran continue negotiations on the signing of an interim agreement leading to the formation of a free trade zone. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

It is noted that the parties continued discussing the scope of goods and possible mutual concessions within the framework of the future interim agreement. The interim agreement will ensure the operation of the preferential trading regime with respect to a limited list of goods nomenclature. The agreement will be in force for three years, during which the parties will have to hold negotiations on a full-format free trade agreement.