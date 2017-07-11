09:57
+32
USD 69.62
EUR 79.34
RUB 1.15
English

Translation of contract on Customs Code of EEU to cost 350,000 soms

The translation of the text of the agreement on the Customs Code of EEU from Russian into Kyrgyz will cost 350,000 soms. Public procurement portal reported.

It’s necessary to translate the contract text in 45 days from the date of its signing. The document consists of 841 pages and has 208,534 words.

On April 11, the signing of the agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) was completed. The countries of the union proceeded to the domestic procedures preceding the ratification of the document. The new Customs Code will come into force after the Eurasian Economic Commission receives notification of ratification from all five participating countries.

The Customs Code is one of the main documents of the regulatory and legal base of the EEU. The agreement states that customs regulation is carried out in accordance with the Customs Code of the EEU. It will replace the current Customs Code of the Customs Union and international agreements on customs regulation.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
EEU, Iran continue negotiations on free trade zone
Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself
Valentina Matviyenko expresses her opinion about Eurasian vector of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not ready to use new technical regulations
EEC approves standards for technical regulations on fish, fish products safety
Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to complain to EEC about problems in EEU markets
Kyrgyzstan plans to export sugar to countries of EEU
EEU countries to determine requirements for online stores
Kyrgyzstan first in EEU to issue own cryptocurrency
Mazhilis of Kazakhstan approves laws on allocation of $ 100 mln to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual