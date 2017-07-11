CEC registers authorized representatives of 3 presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission registered authorized representatives of three presidential candidates. The decision was made the day before at its meeting.

Thus, Sanzhar Ennazarov, Anvar Sartaev and Tursunbek Akun now have their representatives for elections and finance.

As of today, statements about the intention to run for the post were submitted by 16 self-nominees and 3 statements about nomination of their representatives for participation in the election race came from political parties.

Members of the CEC also approved the provision on the working group on the reception of complaints and statements.