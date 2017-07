In May, the net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan increased by $ 61 million and comprised $ 199.6 million. Such data were provided by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan .

It is noted that $ 236 million have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan , and $ 36.8 million were sent from the country. At the same time, most of the money is transferred from Russia — $ 233 million. Note, that such an influx of remittances is the highest indicator for the volumes of transfers over the last year and a half.