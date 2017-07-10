62-year-old pensioner Anvar Sartayev also wants to become president

The CEC received a statement from pensioner Anvar Sartayev about self-nomination as a candidate for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan , the department reported.

Anvar Sartayev is a veteran of the Armed Forces of the KR, colonel in retirement. He is also known for representing the interests of veterans of the Kyrgyz fire fighting service. He repeatedly demanded from officials to recalculate and pay rations to pensioners of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Earlier, the CEC received 15 applications from citizens of the KR on self-nomination and three decisions of political parties on nominating their representatives for participation in the election race.