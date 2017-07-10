Tank with fuel overturned at Kumtor mine. Cleanup completed

On July 9, at 11.28 during a regular convoy delivering goods to the Kumtor mine, one of the tanks with fuel drove into the safety bench. Turning over, the tank moved off the technological route and found itself on a narrow canopy site where about 7 tons of diesel fuel had leaked. The company informed 24.kg news agency.

However, there was no leakage to any water source, since the leakage of fuel affected only a limited area, the company notes.

An emergency brigade immediately arrived at the scene of the incident, and the authorities of the KR were promptly notified about the incident, as required by the approved plan of action in emergency situations.

The driver of the road tanker who was slightly injured was taken to a local hospital.

On the same day, the contaminated area was completely cleaned.

Kumtor Gold Company continues to work closely with local authorities to complete the investigation of the incident.