Citizen of Belarus detained while exchanging counterfeit money in Issyk-Kul

A citizen of Belarus was detained while exchanging counterfeit money in Issyk-Kul region. Local police department reported.

On July 8, at approximately 1.00 pm an unknown European man of the age of 50-55 brought 2,000 euro for exchange (four notes of 500 euro). Employee of the exchange office, noticing that the bills were fake, called the police.

«A 54-year-old man was detained by a mobile group of Bosteri village police department. It was found out that the detainee was wanted by Chui regional police department for fraud,» the report said.

The case was transferred to the territorial State Service for Combating Economic Crimes for legal assessment.