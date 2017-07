Six people were injured, three — killed in traffic accident that occurred in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, two cars Honda Stream and Subaru Legacy collided.

In addition, a car with two people fell into Kichi Naryn river in Naryn district. One of them managed to get out of the car, the second one was carried away by the river flow. Rescuers found his body and handed over to relatives on July 9.