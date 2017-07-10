10:04
Darya Maslova wins second gold at Asian Track and Field Championship

Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova won the second gold at the Asian Track and Field Championship, her coach Viktor Borisov reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, on July 9, within the continental championship held in the city of Bhubaneswar (India), a 10,000 meter race was held. Among men, Adilet Kyshtakbekov won a bronze medal, finishing in 30 minutes 6 seconds.

Among the women, Darya Maslova won first place with the result of 32 minutes 21 seconds. Previously, she became the best in 5,000 meter race.

«Darya had two starts at this championship, and in both of them, despite the heat and almost 100% humidity, she won. I’m happy," said Victor Borisov.

Darya Maslova will perform at the World Championship, which will be held in London on August 4–13.
