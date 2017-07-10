10:04
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 2nd place at tournament in Poland

Aisuluu Tynybekova took the 2nd place at the Poland Open International Wrestling Tournament. Official site of the competition reported.

According to it, 24 sets of awards (eight among Greco-Roman wrestlers, freestyle and women wrestlers) were presented at the tournament, held on July 7-9 in Warsaw. Free style wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan did not participate in the competitions.

Four women from Kyrgyzstan competed in the women’s wrestling tournament. Nazira Marsbek kyzy (weight category 55 kilograms) took the 11th place, Meerim Zhumanazarova (69 kg) — the 9th, and Ayperi Medet kyzy (75 kg) — the 5th.

Aisuluu Tynybekova (58 kg) held four fights: she defeated the representatives of Lithuania, Belarus and Germany, and failed to cope with the American Ellen Maroulis in the finals. The result is a silver medal.

The Kyrgyz Republic has one bronze medal. It was won by Kanybek Zholchubekov (59 kg). He held three fights: he lost to the Russian and defeated wrestlers from Poland and Belarus.
