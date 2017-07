Three people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road. Patrol Police Department for Chui Region reported.

According to the department, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, the car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the curb.

The accident occurred on July 8 at about 7.00 am. Two guys and one girl were killed — all of them were not older than 30. Another woman in grave condition was taken to hospital.

The necessary expertise has been appointed.