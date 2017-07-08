Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016

The Chairman of the Constitutional Chamber, Erkinbek Mamyrov, did not spend anything in 2016. These are the data on the income statement published on the website of the State Personnel Department of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report, the annual income of the head of the Constitutional Chamber is 1,142 million som. In addition, he has 450,000 soms from civil transactions. Mamyrov has an apartment, garage and two plots of land. His close relative has an apartment and two cars. During the year, his relative earned 163, 247 soms.