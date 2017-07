The Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Ainash Tokbaeva, earned 1, 211 million soms in 2016. Such data was presented in her income statement published on the website of the State Personnel Department of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report, the head of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic did not have any expenses last year. As for the property, she has a land area of ​​750 square meters and Honda Stream car.

A close relative of the declarant has a real estate (flat and a land plot) and a car. Her relatives have earned 70,000 soms for year.