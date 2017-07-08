09:56
+35
USD 69.63
EUR 79.53
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan has one more candidate for presidency

One more candidate for presidency appeared in Kyrgyzstan. The desire to participate in the race was announced by the scandalous economist Kuban Choroyev. The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda informed 24.kg news agency.

It should be noted that this is already the 18th presidential candidate. Kuban Choroyev is going to run for the main post of the country by self-nomination. He is known to the general public as an ardent critic of the National Bank’s actions.

Kuban Choroyev organized the People’s Movement to protect the rights of borrowers. This movement required an amnesty for all loans received by citizens in banks. They even held a rally at the US Embassy. Their claims were formulated in the form of a manifesto.

The key points of the document are the transition of the National Bank of the country to the regime of «currency council», which presumes the introduction of a fixed exchange rate of som to US dollar, conversion of gold reserves into the national currency and credit amnesty. In the opinion of the initiators, the state should buy out problem loans of the population from the commercial banks.

The presidential election will be held on October 15. Reception of applications will last until August 15.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
CEC accredits 253 media outlets for presidential elections
Date of rerun election of Tash-Kumyr Mayor set
Civil activists dissatisfied with candidate for presidency Omurbek Babanov
CEC to spend almost 1 mln som on fineliner pens for elections
CEC accredits 137 media and online outlets for presidential elections
Gulnara Dzhurabaeva tells about nuances of election campaigning
CEC registers authorized representatives of Mukar Cholponbaev
Tursunbek Akun intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
2.4 mln soms to be spent on delivery of printed election materials to regions
Another candidate for presidential post files application to CEC
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council