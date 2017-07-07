President Almazbek Atambayev earns 1,246 million soms in 2016

President Almazbek Atambayev earned 1,246 million soms in 2016. Data on incomes are presented in his declaration, published on the site of the State Personnel Service of the KR.

It is specified that over the past year the head of state spent 8,385 million soms from own savings. Note, according to the report, spendings in 2015 amounted to 34 million soms.

The property of the head of state includes a building of 116 square meters with a land area of ​​2.7 ha. There are perennial plantations on the territory of 6.4 ha .

Close relatives of Almazbek Atambayev last year earned 250,000 soms at their main place of work. As interest for deposits they received $ 100,000; other 369,000 soms were received as dividends and 2.5 million soms - as income as a result of civil contracts.