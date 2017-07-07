One more victim of Ananyevo explosion dies

One more victim of explosion at the gas station in Ananyevo village passed away today at the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the man, born in 1960, had burns of 70 percent of the body.

«The patient’s condition was assessed as extremely grave. He received treatment in full, both general and local. However, the patient’s condition worsened and on July 7, at 12.30, he died. Resuscitation measures did not bring any results," the statement says.

As of today, two victims are in the intensive care unit and 2 — in the burn unit.