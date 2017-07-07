16:46
Short skirts as protest against dislike of some clerics

Girls marched near the central mosque in Bishkek. Participants of the march wore short skirts and shorts.

Short skirts and shorts — this was an indispensable condition of the organizers of the campaign. In such a way participants want to draw attention to the growing hostility of some individual clerics to girls in open clothes.

Activists are sure that hijab and burqa are not peculiar to women in Kyrgyzstan.

«Nobody looked at us askance. We did not hear a single cry out to our address. One of the believers only said that one should not be photographed near the mosque. This is bad for a tourist country," the girls noted.

The employees of the 10th Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came to the place of the campaign. Law enforcers asked the girls not to provoke the believers.

Some users of social networks also consider this campaign as provocative. Facebook users actively discuss it.
