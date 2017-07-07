Number of traffic accidents on roads of Kyrgyzstan on rise

At least 2,583 traffic incidents occurred on the roads of Kyrgyzstan for six months, that is 4.2 percent more than for the same period of 2016. Deputy head of the Main Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ymanaly Sarkulov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, as a result of the traffic accidents, 307 people died, which is 23.2 percent less than in 2016. At the same time, the number of injured increased by 2.6 percent (from 3,736 to 3,834).

In six months, 569 traffic accidents involving children were registered, which is 155 cases less than in 2016. 30 children were killed, 631 children were injured.

«We also have analyzed the data on the traffic accident sites: 62.7 percent of them occurred in settlements, 31.3 percent — on the roads of international importance, 2.5 percent — on the republican and 3.4 percent — on the local streets," Ymanaly Sarkulov said.