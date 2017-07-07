Businessmen voice names of worst officials in Kyrgyzstan

Today, the National Alliance of Business Associations named the most effective and ineffective leaders according to the results of the working year. Officials received awards — «Golden Handshake» and «Black Galoshes.»

Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan are actively fighting for their rights. Having united in associations, they have learned to lobby their interests and solve emerging problems at the highest level. However, not all officials are ready to create the paradise promised for the business by the authorities. There are also departments that regularly put a spoke in wheels of domestic business.

National Business Club was established last year. It includes businessmen and representatives of almost all business associations of the country. At the first meeting, entrepreneurs decided to hand the most inefficient official «Black Galoshes». According to the results of the working year, three most loyal and closed leaders were determined.

According to businessmen, Vice Prime Minister Oleg Pankratov, Economy Minister Arzybek Kozhoshev and Deputy Minister of Economy Almaz Sazbakov are most helpful to business. However, «Golden Handshake» was handed to Oleg Pankratov — the most open to business official.

The representative of the National Business Club, Sergey Ponomarev, explained that the choice was objective. The business really has never faced refusal of the Vice Prime Minister, on whatever issue they have addressed.

However, not all officials are so friendly to business. There are those who are only hindering it.

The worst three are the Deputy Minister of Economics Bakkeldi Tyumenbaev, Kyrgyz Chief Sanitary Doctor Oleg Gorin and Director of the Department of Precious Metals under the Ministry of Finance Kanatbek Madumarov.

However, the most closed for business official was Deputy Economy Minister Bakkeldi Tyumenbaev. However, the official did not come to the awarding ceremony. State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Aidai Kurmanova attended it instead of him.

Sergey Ponomarev explained decision of the business representatives. Entrepreneurs were offended that Bakkeldi Tyumenbaev refused to cooperate with business in developing a new version of the Tax Code, and at the meeting of the Investor Council said that the business itself did not want to amend and study the document. Also, businessmen blamed Bakkeldi Tyumenbaev of not listening to the opinion of entrepreneurs on the decision to introduce cash registers with the function of online data transfer.

«I support the criteria for determining the best and worst officials. If there are any flaws, then you need to work on this. It turned out, that we nominated two assistants- one for «Golden Handshake," the other — for «Black Galoshes». At the same time, I can not say that an individual is responsible for something. This is a common work. But I will give information and opinion of entrepreneurs to the chief," the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Aidai Kurmanova commented on the decision.