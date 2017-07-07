13:35
Only after second for week intervention, dollar rate growth stops

Only after the second for a week intervention of the National Bank, the dollar rate growth has stopped. The US currency lost 20 tyiyns.

Yesterday, the National Bank again sold dollars in the foreign exchange market. It sold $ 5.7 million on the date of the transaction and $ 900,000 with calculations on a date other than the date of the transaction. Thus, from the beginning of the year the National Bank sold $ 22.1 million.

The second intervention gave results. The growth of the dollar stopped. It even became a little cheaper. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.5–69.6 soms, and sell-for 69.7 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69,6298 soms (growth of 0.04 percent per day).
