Only after second for week intervention, dollar rate growth stops

Only after the second for a week intervention of the National Bank, the dollar rate growth has stopped. The
Yesterday, the National Bank again sold dollars in the foreign exchange market. It sold $ 5.7 million on the date of the transaction and $ 900,000 with calculations on a date other than the date of the transaction. Thus, from the beginning of the year the National Bank sold $ 22.1 million.
The second intervention gave results. The growth of the dollar stopped. It even became a little cheaper. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.5–69.6 soms, and sell-for 69.7 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69,6298 soms (growth of 0.04 percent per day).