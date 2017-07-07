Civil activists dissatisfied with candidate for presidency Omurbek Babanov

Activists report about violations during the nomination of Omurbek Babanov for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan . Melis Aspekov appealed with complaint to the CEC.

He is outraged that Omurbek Babanov, leader of the political party Respublika Ata Jurt, was nominated at the national kurultai. According to Melis Aspekov, this is contrary to the law.

During registration in the Central Election Committee Omurbek Babanov violated the law on elections. In addition, agitation was conducted at the kurultai in violation of the law. «The CEC of the KR is obliged not to register Omurbek Babanov as a presidential candidate in accordance with the gross violations of the elections," the civil activist said.

Earlier, press secretary of Ata Jurt party Nurgazy Anarkulov reported about the illegitimacy of the nomination of yesterday’s colleague Kamchybek Tashiev. And he didn’t rule out that Ata Jurt may litigate Babanov’s nomination in court.

Then the chairman of the association of voters of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Kerimbekov said that repeatedly the media published information about Kazakh citizenship of Babanov. He demanded from the CEC to verify the citizenship of the candidate for the presidential post.