13:35
+36
USD 69.63
EUR 79.02
RUB 1.16
English

Civil activists dissatisfied with candidate for presidency Omurbek Babanov

Activists report about violations during the nomination of Omurbek Babanov for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan. Melis Aspekov appealed with complaint to the CEC.

He is outraged that Omurbek Babanov, leader of the political party Respublika Ata Jurt, was nominated at the national kurultai. According to Melis Aspekov, this is contrary to the law.

During registration in the Central Election Committee Omurbek Babanov violated the law on elections. In addition, agitation was conducted at the kurultai in violation of the law. «The CEC of the KR is obliged not to register Omurbek Babanov as a presidential candidate in accordance with the gross violations of the elections," the civil activist said.

Earlier, press secretary of Ata Jurt party Nurgazy Anarkulov reported about the illegitimacy of the nomination of yesterday’s colleague Kamchybek Tashiev. And he didn’t rule out that Ata Jurt may litigate Babanov’s nomination in court.

Then the chairman of the association of voters of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Kerimbekov said that repeatedly the media published information about Kazakh citizenship of Babanov. He demanded from the CEC to verify the citizenship of the candidate for the presidential post.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
CEC to spend almost 1 mln som on fineliner pens for elections
CEC accredits 137 media and online outlets for presidential elections
Gulnara Dzhurabaeva tells about nuances of election campaigning
CEC registers authorized representatives of Mukar Cholponbaev
Tursunbek Akun intends to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
2.4 mln soms to be spent on delivery of printed election materials to regions
Another candidate for presidential post files application to CEC
Single People's Candidate movement created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz сitizens to be taught to vote in presidential elections consciously
Elections to local councils of Osh, Jalal-Abad regions to be held in September
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council