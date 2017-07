Almost half a million soms will be spent by the Central Election Commission to purchase fineliner pens for the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan . Public procurement portal says.

The Central Election Commission announced a tender for the purchase of 17,000 fineliner pens with black ink. 765,000 soms were allocated from the budget for this purpose.

Technical specification says that the pens should be the equivalent of Erich Krause F-15, have EEU certificate and be packed in individual colored cardboard packaging.