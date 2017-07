2.4 million soms will be spent on the delivery to the regions of printed materials for the elections. Public procurement portal reported.

The first batch of products (banners, books, brochures, manuals) should be delivered to the regions from July 15 to July 20, the second — from July 25 to July 30.

In total, it is planned to deliver 8.28 tons of printed materials to the regions before elections.