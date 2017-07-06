Russia appeals to CIS countries with question of sending military to Syria

Russia appealed to CIS countries with the question of the possibility of sending the Armed Forces contingent to Syria for joint monitoring in the zones of de-escalation. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks on Syria in Astana Alexander Lavrentiev, the media reported.

Related news No official negotiations on sending military from Kyrgyzstan to Syria

Syria

«Now the question is what military contingent — I want to emphasize here — and military observers of which countries should be attracted for the peacekeeping mission in. No one questions the participation of the Russian contingent, so we asked all the CIS countries to consider the issue. This is not the imposition of any decision on the possibility of sending by the country within reasonable limits the contingent for joint participation in monitoring the situation," Alexander Lavrentiev said.