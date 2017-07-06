Felix Kulov looks for successor

Leader of Ar-Namys party Felix Kulov told today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency that he is looking for a successor for himself.

«Governing a state is not easy. I know this from my own experience. No matter what post I took, I winced at night from phone calls. No one came to me with good news. It’s a hard work. And the heart can ache. Everyone asks for help. And how to help everyone? Of course, a young man will do it better. I am looking for a successor for myself. Let him suggest ideas better than mine. Let him be a man with energy," Felix Kulov said.

Felix Kulov did not specify when changes in the leadership of Ar-Namys party are to take place.