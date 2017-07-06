14:54
+35
USD 69.61
EUR 78.95
RUB 1.17
English

Felix Kulov looks for successor

Leader of Ar-Namys party Felix Kulov told today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency that he is looking for a successor for himself.

«Governing a state is not easy. I know this from my own experience. No matter what post I took, I winced at night from phone calls. No one came to me with good news. It’s a hard work. And the heart can ache. Everyone asks for help. And how to help everyone? Of course, a young man will do it better. I am looking for a successor for myself. Let him suggest ideas better than mine. Let him be a man with energy," Felix Kulov said.

Felix Kulov did not specify when changes in the leadership of Ar-Namys party are to take place.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
Kulov: Elimination of presidential candidates will lead to destabilization
Felix Kulov calls not to criticize but propose ways for Kyrgyzstan's development
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council