Atambayev, Zilaliev discuss investments in power industry

Almazbek Atambayev received the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliev. Information Policy Department reported.

During the meeting, the head of state was told about attracting investments in the hydropower industry and the development of domestic energy sector. In particular, information on plans for the implementation of projects involving the introduction of new generating capacities through the construction of large and small hydroelectric power stations on the rivers of the country was provided.

The President stressed the particular importance of the high-quality implementation of projects on development of domestic hydropower industry to ensure stable power supply and further strengthening of the country’s energy security.
